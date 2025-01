Car exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan increased by 1.36 percent in 2024. The Ministry of Trade of Turkey reported.

The car exports amounted to $59,578.96 million.

According to the ministry, in December alone, Turkey exported cars to the Kyrgyz Republic for $11,236 million. This is 4.96 percent more than in the same period of 2023.

Last year, Turkish car exports increased by 6.3 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to $37,211.661 billion.