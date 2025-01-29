16:52
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talk over the phone

A telephone conversation took place between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The press service of the President reported.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for further development of Kyrgyzstan-Turkmenistan bilateral cooperation, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

«Special attention was paid to issues of enhancing economic cooperation, in particular in the areas of trade, energy, transport and logistics. Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the further development of Kyrgyzstan-Turkmenistan relations will contribute to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and stability in the region,» the statement says.
