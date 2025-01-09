Import of tomatoes from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan significantly increased

The import of tomatoes from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan has significantly grown in 2024. Data of the National Statistical Committee say.

It is noted that from January to October 2024, Turkmenistan supplied Kyrgyzstan with 15,200 tons of tomatoes for $8.9 million. This is a 23 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Tomatoes are also imported to Kyrgyzstan from Uzbekistan, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.

Agricultural cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan covers various areas, including the exchange of expertise, techniques, and technologies in agricultural production, as well as trade development.