The police detained a guy who reported a bomb planted in a shopping and entertainment center in Bishkek. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On January 25, the police were informed that a bomb had been planted in Asia Mall shopping center. This report was not confirmed.

A case was opened under the article «Knowingly false report of an act of terrorism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The police and security services identified the bomb hoaxer. He turned out to be 18-year-old M.A. He was placed under supervision of parents as a preventive measure.