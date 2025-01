Renowned Kyrgyz wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov won a German club championship. He competes for the German club Schorndorf.

At the zonal stage, the Kyrgyzstani’s team won all 12 bouts and advanced to the playoffs. They won a confident victory in the return final fight.

Akzhol Makhmudov had seven bouts, and won five of them.

In 2023, the wrestler from Kyrgyzstan signed a contract with Schorndorf club to participate in the German club championship among Bundesliga teams.