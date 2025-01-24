Kyrgyztelecom building in center of Bishkek to be sold

Kyrgyztelecom OJSC is considering sale of the building at 96, Chui Avenue. Deputy Director of the state company, Bekten Dzhandaev, told at a meeting with journalists.

The building with an area of ​​16,000 square meters, which previously served as the administrative center of the company, is now used only at 36.6 percent (about 2,500 square meters). The number of employees of the central office has decreased to 315 people in recent years, and operating costs amount to about 20 million soms annually.

In addition, the facility is an architectural monument of local significance, which imposes obligations to coordinate repairs with relevant departments. Outdated engineering systems and the need to modernize the infrastructure increase costs.

According to an independent assessment by All Star firm, the cost of the building is 1.56 billion soms. The buyer will be Aiyl Bank OJSC, which will ensure that the object will remain in state ownership. The bank plans to use the building for its employees and events, including demonstrations of agricultural machinery.

The cost of the building is estimated at $18 million. Deputy Director of Kyrgyztelecom Bekten Dzhandaev.

«2,500 square meters of the building at 96, Chui Avenue are occupied by technical premises. The sale transaction is planned to be completed closer to summer, approximately by the end of May. The facility includes not only the building, but also adjacent infrastructure elements, including a clock and fountains. In the event of a sale, their maintenance will be provided by Aiyl Bank OJSC. The proceeds will be distributed as follows: a third of the amount will go to the budget in the form of taxes and dividends; the second part will be spent on relocation of employees, modernizing the building and building a multi-level parking lot; the remaining part will be used in 2025. Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC has already moved to new premises at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Isanov Street. The central office of Kyrgyztelecom will move to the BGTS building, located at the intersection of Akhunbaev and Abay Streets,» Bekten Dzhandaev noted.

The sale of the building will allow Kyrgyztelecom to direct the proceeds to strategic projects.

These are the modernization of DWDM systems to create new optical rings, the construction of trunk communication lines and the introduction of modern GPON technologies. It is also planned to build data processing centers in Osh and Jalal-Abad regions.