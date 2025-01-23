New wildfire breaks out in Los Angeles: Thousands of people evacuated

A new wildfire has broken out in Los Angeles. Reuters reported.

The new fire started in Los Angeles County (California). In five hours, it has spread to more than 38 square kilometers. About 31,000 residents have been ordered to evacuate.

Rescuers partially evacuated people from the county jail in Castaic, which is located south of the fire zone and holds up to 4,295 inmates.

«Rescuers are doing a great job trying to contain it,» Joe Tyler, head of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said.

The wildfires that started in Los Angeles County on January 7 were recognized as the largest in the history of the state. Dry and windy weather, according to meteorologists, caused the rapid spread of the fire. The total area of ​​​​the fires exceeded 16,000 hectares. At least 25 people were killed.