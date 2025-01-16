02:43
Vladimir Shadykanov appointed Deputy Minister of Defense

Vladimir Shadykanov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic. President Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding order.

Before him, this position was held by Emil Osmonov. He was dismissed from his post on October 9, 2024.

According to the State Committee for National Security, the dismissal of Emil Osmonov is related to the investigation of a corruption scheme, within the framework of which an attempt was made to withdraw about 1 billion soms allocated for the purchase of weapons.
