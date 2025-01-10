Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight

Asman Airlines has launched the first Osh — Karakol — Osh flight. The press service of Manas Airport reported.
Tickets cost from 4,100 soms, and can be purchased in Asman Airlines mobile application.
The airline’s route network also includes the following flights:
- Bishkek — Talas (once a week);
- Bishkek — Osh (daily);
- Bishkek — Jalal-Abad (five times a week);
- Bishkek — Batken (three times a week);
- Bishkek — Razzakov (three times a week);
- Bishkek — Karakol (twice a week).
It is planned to launch a new Bishkek — Kerben flight at the end of January.