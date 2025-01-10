13:58
Asman Airlines launches Osh – Karakol flight

Asman Airlines has launched the first Osh — Karakol — Osh flight. The press service of Manas Airport reported.

Asman Airlines has become the only airline operating flights on this route. The flights will be operated twice a week — on Thursdays and Sundays.

Tickets cost from 4,100 soms, and can be purchased in Asman Airlines mobile application.

The airline’s route network also includes the following flights:

  • Bishkek — Talas (once a week);
  • Bishkek — Osh (daily);
  • Bishkek — Jalal-Abad (five times a week);
  • Bishkek — Batken (three times a week);
  • Bishkek — Razzakov (three times a week);
  • Bishkek — Karakol (twice a week).

It is planned to launch a new Bishkek — Kerben flight at the end of January.
