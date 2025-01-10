12:27
Incidence of acute viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.6 times

The incidence of acute viral hepatitis in Kyrgyzstan has increased 2.6 times. The Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported based on the results of 11 months of 2024.

It is noted that the growth is associated with an increase in the incidence of viral hepatitis A. During this period, 17,902 cases were registered. In 2023, at least 6,637 cases were registered for the same period. Most cases were detected in Batken, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions.

There is an increase in the incidence of newly diagnosed chronic viral hepatitis by 14.7 percent. Last year, 9,823 cases were registered (in 2023 — 8,416). Most cases were registered in Batken, Naryn, Osh and Chui regions.

Viral hepatitides are a group of acute and chronic viral liver diseases caused by hepatitis viruses. These viruses cause liver inflammation, the outcome of which can be either complete recovery or the development of fibrosis (cirrhosis), hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) and death.
