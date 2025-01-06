09:58
IMEI registration fee for foreign smartphones in Turkey increased from January 1

Changes that increased the fee for registration of IMEI for mobile devices brought from abroad came into force in Turkey from January 1, 2025.

According to Turkish media reports, the registration fee is now 45,953 Turkish liras (about $1,520). This is a 45 percent increase compared to 2024, when the fee was 31,692 liras ($1,050). In 2023, the fee was 20,000 liras ($665).

To register a smartphone, the fee has to be paid through tax authorities or banks. When paying, an identification number (T.C. Kimlik Numarası) and the IMEI of the device have to be indicated. After that, registration is carried out through the state portal e-Devlet.

Smartphones purchased outside Turkey can only be used without registration for 120 days. After this period, if the device is not registered, it will be blocked for use in Turkish mobile networks.
link: https://24.kg/english/316056/
views: 62
