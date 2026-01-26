12:29
Turkey among Kyrgyzstan's top three largest investors

Turkey has become one of Kyrgyzstan’s top three largest investors. Turkish investment in the first nine months of last year nearly doubled, increasing by 95.5 percent, TRT reports.

In the first nine months of 2025, investment reached $139.5 million, compared to $71.3 million in the same period in 2024.

As a result of this growth, Turkey became the third largest investor in the country’s economy, behind only China and Russia.

In the first nine months of last year, the total inflow of foreign direct investment into the Kyrgyz Republic amounted to $885 million. This is an 18.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
link: https://24.kg/english/359244/
views: 183
