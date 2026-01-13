Work of 4 agencies for employment in Turkey suspended in Kyrgyzstan

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad has identified violations in the activities of several agencies recruiting citizens of Kyrgyzstan for work in Turkey.

Monitoring revealed that some agencies recruited citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic for employment in Turkey while providing false information. In particular, when applying for permits to operate in overseas employment sector, documents submitted to the authorized state body contained inaccurate information, including a failure to disclose actual cooperation with the host organization (employer or foreign intermediary) in Turkey.

Based on these violations, the activities of the following agencies have been temporarily suspended:

Golden Work & Travel LLC

Iris Travel LLC

Ramai-Sayakat LLC

Aska-Travel LLC

The suspension of their permits will remain in effect until all identified violations are fully resolved in accordance with established procedures.

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad reminds that providing false information when obtaining permits, as well as failing to comply with legislation on foreign labor migration, carries legal consequences, including suspension or revocation of the permit.