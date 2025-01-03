10:47
Cabinet Chairman presents keys to houses to affected by mudflows in Issyk-Kul

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev presented keys to new houses to residents of Sadyr Ake rural district of Issyk-Kul district, Issyk-Kul region, whose houses were damaged as a result of mudflows.

Mudflows occurred in Temir, Kashat, Korumdu and Bulan-Sogottu villages, which are part of Sadyr Ake rural district, on August 18, 2024 after heavy rains. As a result, residential buildings, agricultural lands, resorts and other facilities were flooded. In this regard, a one-time financial assistance in the amount of 75,900 million soms was allocated from the fund of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Based on the collected documents of the people affected by the mudflows, the money was distributed as follows:

• 32 people received 1 million soms each (a total of 32 million soms);

• 41 people — 500,000 soms each (20.5 million soms in total);

• 234 people — 100,000 soms each (23.4 million soms in total).

In Sadyr Ake, where 29 residential buildings were recognized as unsuitable for habitation, 5 houses have already been built, 3 residents have purchased houses built in other places, and 21 more houses are under construction.

«After the difficult days, we especially understand how important it is to have your own home. The state will always be your strong support in difficult moments of life, and this once again serves as evidence of the importance of home insurance. This not only provides financial protection, but also becomes a guarantee of stability in the future,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev also got acquainted with the work being carried out to prevent mudflows and inspected the progress of construction work on At Jailoo canal.
