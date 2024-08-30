Mudflows in Issyk-Kul region: Humanitarian aid delivered

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Issyk-Kul and Ton districts for people affected by mudflows. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, 21.95 tons of first-grade flour, 4.39 tons of sugar, 4,390 liters of vegetable oil and 8,780 cans of meat were handed over to residents.

Humanitarian aid was allocated from the State Material Reserve Fund under the Ministry of Emergency Situations and transferred to local government representatives.

Recall, the north and south of Issyk-Kul region were affected by mudflows — roads, sheepfolds and a house were flooded in Saru and Kyzyl-Suu villages. Courtyards and houses were damaged in Bulan-Sogotu, Korumdu, Temirovka villages. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov inspected the affected villages. He announced upcoming compensation payments for the restoration of houses and noted the need for property insurance to protect against natural disasters.