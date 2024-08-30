13:34
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Mudflows in Issyk-Kul region: Humanitarian aid delivered

Humanitarian aid was delivered to Issyk-Kul and Ton districts for people affected by mudflows. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, 21.95 tons of first-grade flour, 4.39 tons of sugar, 4,390 liters of vegetable oil and 8,780 cans of meat were handed over to residents.

Humanitarian aid was allocated from the State Material Reserve Fund under the Ministry of Emergency Situations and transferred to local government representatives.

Recall, the north and south of Issyk-Kul region were affected by mudflows — roads, sheepfolds and a house were flooded in Saru and Kyzyl-Suu villages. Courtyards and houses were damaged in Bulan-Sogotu, Korumdu, Temirovka villages. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov inspected the affected villages. He announced upcoming compensation payments for the restoration of houses and noted the need for property insurance to protect against natural disasters.
link: https://24.kg/english/303564/
views: 131
Print
Related
Mudflows and rockfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on August 28-29
Akylbek Japarov visits villages affected by mudflows in Issyk-Kul region
Mudflows in Issyk-Kul region: Over 700 people involved in cleanup
Emergency situation declared in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan due to mudflows
Mudflows hit south and north of Issyk-Kul region
Heavy rains: Houses flooded in Ak-Sai village, Ton district
Weather alert: Mudflows and rockfalls possible in Kyrgyzstan due to local rains
Mudflows expected in mountainous areas of Issyk-Kul region
Mudflow floods Rukh Ordo Cultural Center in Cholpon-Ata
Another mudflow registered in Cholpon-Ata city: Streets flooded
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
30 August, Friday
13:23
Level of trust in Sadyr Japarov increased from 82.6 to 86.7 percent — survey Level of trust in Sadyr Japarov increased from 82.6 to...
12:47
Mudflows in Issyk-Kul region: Humanitarian aid delivered
12:37
Development of coal deposit begins in Batken region
12:32
Cycling race participant from Germany raises €7,000 for children with cancer
12:15
Rescuers from seven countries undergo training in mountains of Kyrgyzstan