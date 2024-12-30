17 new industrial facilities opened in Kyrgyzstan

A grand opening of 17 new industrial and infrastructure facilities located in various regions of the country took place today, December 30, at the last meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan this year. The opening ceremony was held online.

These facilities were the final ones in the 2024 program for commissioning new production facilities and infrastructure projects. In total, construction of 102 facilities is planned in the program for this year.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, noted that their number should double next year.