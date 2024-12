Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan intend to create a Business Council under the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Osh region reported.

According to it, the head of the region Elchibek Dzhantaev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Saidikomil Niyazkhodjaev.

The parties also discussed the topics of industrial cooperation, development of cross-border trade and creation of a free economic zone, development of tourism on the principle of «one tour — two countries», as well as humanitarian cooperation between universities and youth.