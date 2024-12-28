12:32
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts third currency intervention in December

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted another currency intervention on December 27, selling $53.1 million on the market. This is the third intervention in December, during which $192.8 million was sold. Such data is published on the website of the central bank.

Since the beginning of 2024, the National Bank has conducted 26 operations on the currency market. Of these, 13 were aimed at purchasing currency, which allowed to withdraw $369.35 million from the market. Another 13 operations concerned sale, the total volume of which amounted to $675.65 million.

For comparison, the National Bank sold $655.72 million on the currency market for 2023.
