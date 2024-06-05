Deposit base in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 465.7 billion soms

As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, the deposit base of banks in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 465.7 billion soms. The National Bank of the republic provided the data.

It has grown by 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The growth of deposits is associated with an increase in their volumes both in national (+8.3 percent, up to 254 billion soms) and in foreign currencies (+7.6 percent, up to 211.7 billion soms).

Dollarization of deposits as of the end of March 2024 amounted to 45.5 percent (-0.2 percent compared to December 2023).