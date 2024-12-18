Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides who can receive salaries in cash

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has determined the cases in which the payment of salaries in cash is permitted.

Recall, from October 1, 2024, all employers in Kyrgyzstan — legal entities are required to pay salaries only in non-cash form.

However, the Cabinet of Ministers explained that a number of departments, as well as the deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev, sent letters with justification and a request to make an exception for certain types of employers.

«...There are circumstances, in which this rule may be difficult to comply with. Unforeseen situations, such as an emergency situation/state or remoteness of the workplace, may prevent non-cash payments, which creates the need to establish clear rules for cash payments,» the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

For example, the Ministry of Finance proposed paying salaries in cash during an emergency situation and a state of emergency.

The Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region suggested cash payments for workers in settlements lacking adequate banking infrastructure.

The Cabinet of Ministers believes that payment of salaries in cash is allowed:

In the absence of banking infrastructure;

When hiring seasonal workers for sowing and harvesting (spring and autumn field work);

When enterprise accounts are frozen;

To employees of homeowners’ associations (until January 1, 2026);

Agricultural cooperatives.

When paying salaries in cash, employers are required to keep appropriate documentation, pay taxes and ensure compliance with the labor rights of workers, the Cabinet of Ministers added.