13:01
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides who can receive salaries in cash

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has determined the cases in which the payment of salaries in cash is permitted.

Recall, from October 1, 2024, all employers in Kyrgyzstan — legal entities are required to pay salaries only in non-cash form.

However, the Cabinet of Ministers explained that a number of departments, as well as the deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev, sent letters with justification and a request to make an exception for certain types of employers.

«...There are circumstances, in which this rule may be difficult to comply with. Unforeseen situations, such as an emergency situation/state or remoteness of the workplace, may prevent non-cash payments, which creates the need to establish clear rules for cash payments,» the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

For example, the Ministry of Finance proposed paying salaries in cash during an emergency situation and a state of emergency.

The Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Batken region suggested cash payments for workers in settlements lacking adequate banking infrastructure.

The Cabinet of Ministers believes that payment of salaries in cash is allowed:

  • In the absence of banking infrastructure;
  • When hiring seasonal workers for sowing and harvesting (spring and autumn field work);
  • When enterprise accounts are frozen;
  • To employees of homeowners’ associations (until January 1, 2026);
  • Agricultural cooperatives.

When paying salaries in cash, employers are required to keep appropriate documentation, pay taxes and ensure compliance with the labor rights of workers, the Cabinet of Ministers added.
link: https://24.kg/english/314557/
views: 142
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov tasked with equalizing salaries of doctors and MPs
Doctors in regions are paid up to 100,000 soms — Minister of Health
Salaries to Bishkek teachers to be paid from republican budget
Average salary of Kyrgyzstanis to reach 43,500 soms in 2027
Salaries of heads of state hospitals voiced to deputies of Parliament
Kyrgyzstan has lowest average monthly nominal salary in EAEU
Russian enterprises sharply increase salaries of migrants by 40 percent
Cabinet of Ministers lifts restriction on export of cash dollars by banks
Average monthly salary in Kyrgyzstan is 35,298 soms
Salaries of labour migrants in Russia increase by 23 percent
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
12:32
First foreign visit of acting Cabinet Chairman: Meeting with Orban in Budapest First foreign visit of acting Cabinet Chairman: Meetin...
12:09
New MP Zhailoobai Nyshanov takes the oath in Parliament
11:51
Kyrgyzstani detained in Brest with large batch of psychotropic substances
11:44
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides who can receive salaries in cash
11:26
Bakyt Sydykov appointed acting Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan