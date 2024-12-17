Security services detain foreigners for organizing illegal migration

Security services officers detained two foreigners from Southeast Asia. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The facts of use of forged documents by foreign citizens have become more frequent. Employees of the SCNS detected more than 120 fake electronic visas of Kyrgyzstan. Within the framework of the initiated criminal case, two foreigners were detained, who, having arrived in the country, under the guise of entrepreneurs, organized a channel for the production and sale of forged documents among illegal migrants in Bishkek and Jalal-Abad.

The State Committee calls on foreign citizens to strictly comply with the current migration legislation in order to avoid negative consequences.