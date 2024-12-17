Issyk-Ata sanatorium opened after reconstruction

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov opened Issyk-Ata sanatorium in Chui region after reconstruction.

He emphasized the importance of the opening of the health resort, since it occupies a special place among the healing springs of the country and is deservedly known as one of the best.

The sanatorium is one of the oldest health centers in the region. During the Soviet period, the resort was actively developing: the main buildings and infrastructure facilities were built. After gaining independence, it was transferred to the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan and due to the lack of due attention, the buildings constructed in the 1930s-1960s fell into disrepair. The resort, once famous throughout the Union, was destroyed, looted, and its land plots were illegally privatized.

The head of state expressed regret that a similar situation had developed with many resorts that were under the jurisdiction of Trade Unions.

Sadyr Japarov told that the sanatorium was transferred under the control of the Presidential Affairs Department, after which a large-scale reconstruction began, and the objects that had been illegally transferred to private ownership were returned to the state. First of all, the sanatorium’s debts were repaid, including tax liabilities, contributions to the Social Fund, electricity bills and wage arrears. The total amount of repaid debts was more than 90 million soms.

To combat corruption, an electronic service system using key cards was introduced in the sanatorium. The registration office, four pools with hot springs were renovated, a major overhaul of the clinic was carried out, several buildings were renovated, new furniture was purchased. A football field, a modern playground and an amphitheater were also built.

«There are many wonderful places in Kyrgyzstan that can and should be developed for domestic tourism. We have sufficient potential for this. It is important for us to correctly use the available resources and wealth, directing them to the development of tourism,» the president said.

He talked to the employees of the health resort and said that the salary increase is planned for March and will be from 50,000 to 70,000 soms.

The employees asked to build a kindergarten for children of 500 families living and working on the territory of the sanatorium. The head of state supported the initiative and instructed competent persons to begin work on the project.