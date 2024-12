KAMAZ truck hit a 29-year-old woman, who was crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing with a stroller with a child in it, on December 16 at about 5 p.m. on Shabdan Baatyr Avenue in Bishkek.

The woman died at the scene of the accident from injuries. The child was taken to a medical facility. The driver of the truck is 62 years old.

According to the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, the fact was registered, a pre-investigation check is underway. All necessary examinations have been ordered, the vehicle has been placed in an impoundment lot.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.