Five road accidents involving buses registered in Bishkek due to icy roads

Five road accidents involving public transport were registered in Bishkek the day before due to weather conditions. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Four municipal buses drove off the roadway, and in one case a passenger car crashed into public transport.

The driver of the passenger car admitted guilt and pledged to compensate for the damage.

The four buses did not receive technical damage and are currently serving city residents in the normal mode.

Thus, as of 9 a.m. on December 21, at least 1,041 buses of Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise served the routes.

The work schedule of municipal public transport remains the same regardless of weather conditions.

Bishkek residents can track the movement of public transport online through My City mobile app.
link: https://24.kg/english/314986/
views: 90
