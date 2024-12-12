Kyrgyzstan re-exports 2,606 carats of diamonds from India to Russia

According to a report by the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, from January to October 2024, the country exported 2,903 carats of diamonds to Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The total export value amounted to 33,839 million soms (about $384,000). Of these 2,903 carats, 2,606 carats were sent to Russia, while the remaining 297 carats — to the UAE. Kyrgyzstan, in turn, imported 2,606 carats of diamonds from India, the transaction amounted to 29.4 million soms (about $331,500).