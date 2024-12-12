Kyrgyzstan re-exports 2,606 carats of diamonds from India to Russia

According to a report by the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, from January to October 2024, the country exported 2,903 carats of diamonds to Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The total export value amounted to 33,839 million soms (about $384,000). Of these 2,903 carats, 2,606 carats were sent to Russia, while the remaining 297 carats — to the UAE. Kyrgyzstan, in turn, imported 2,606 carats of diamonds from India, the transaction amounted to 29.4 million soms (about $331,500).
Note of 24.kg news agency
One carat (ct) equals 200 milligrams (0.2 grams). It is the standard unit of measurement for the mass of precious stones, such as diamonds, and is widely used in the jewelry industry.
Thus, the country re-exported 580.6 grams of diamonds, or 2,903 carats.