17:04
USD 86.80
EUR 91.19
RUB 0.85
English

Kyrgyzstan re-exports 2,606 carats of diamonds from India to Russia

According to a report by the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, from January to October 2024, the country exported 2,903 carats of diamonds to Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The total export value amounted to 33,839 million soms (about $384,000). Of these 2,903 carats, 2,606 carats were sent to Russia, while the remaining 297 carats — to the UAE. Kyrgyzstan, in turn, imported 2,606 carats of diamonds from India, the transaction amounted to 29.4 million soms (about $331,500).

Note of 24.kg news agency

One carat (ct) equals 200 milligrams (0.2 grams). It is the standard unit of measurement for the mass of precious stones, such as diamonds, and is widely used in the jewelry industry.

Thus, the country re-exported 580.6 grams of diamonds, or 2,903 carats.
link: https://24.kg/english/313998/
views: 113
Print
Related
Why Kyrgyzstan has not reduced re-exports to Russia? Expert opinion
Kyrgyzstan intends to become member of Kimberley Process Certification Scheme
Diamonds to be imported to KR under Kimberley Process Certification Scheme
Popular
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector
Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway Land allocated for construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
12 December, Thursday
16:49
Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at UN Headquarters Kyrgyzstan opens photo exhibition on snow leopards at U...
16:35
Kyrgyzstan exported 13.8 tons of gold in 2024
16:24
Kyrgyzstan re-exports 2,606 carats of diamonds from India to Russia
16:16
Kyrgyzstan's consumer confidence index shows recovery
15:53
New environmentally friendly ISUZU buses delivered to Kyrgyzstan