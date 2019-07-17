11:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Diamonds to be imported to KR under Kimberley Process Certification Scheme

Kyrgyzstan has joined the International Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to the Information Support Department of the Government’s Office, the rules for the import and export of rough natural diamonds were approved at the same time, taking into account the International Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.

The Kimberley Process is an international intergovernmental initiative. Its main goal is to counteract the penetration of so-called ‘bloody’ or ‘conflict diamonds’ into the world market — illegally mined precious stones, money from the sale of which are used to finance regional conflicts and international terrorist groups.

The main document regulating the diamond trade within the Kimberley Process is the certification scheme. Its goal is to exclude penetration of illegal diamonds into the trade turnover, including in the armed conflict zones.
link:
views: 92
Print
Popular
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan 112 strains of toxic infectious diseases found in Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan 20 tons of smuggled duck breasts detained on border with Kazakhstan