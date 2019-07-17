Diamonds to be imported to KR under Kimberley Process Certification Scheme

Kyrgyzstan has joined the International Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to the Information Support Department of the Government’s Office, the rules for the import and export of rough natural diamonds were approved at the same time, taking into account the International Kimberley Process Certification Scheme.

The Kimberley Process is an international intergovernmental initiative. Its main goal is to counteract the penetration of so-called ‘bloody’ or ‘conflict diamonds’ into the world market — illegally mined precious stones, money from the sale of which are used to finance regional conflicts and international terrorist groups.

The main document regulating the diamond trade within the Kimberley Process is the certification scheme. Its goal is to exclude penetration of illegal diamonds into the trade turnover, including in the armed conflict zones.