Kyrgyzstan intends to become member of Kimberley Process Certification Scheme

Kyrgyzstan intends to become a full member of the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme. The Ministry of Economy and Finance reported.

It is noted that the review mission of the Kimberley Process, headed by the United Arab Emirates, visited the republic on September 20-21. The review mission also included representatives of the European Union, Russia, Belarus, India and the World Diamond Council.

The Department of Precious Metals presented the legislative framework of Kyrgyzstan and information on the country’s implementation of the requirements of the Kimberley Scheme, the point of state control of rough diamonds at the Department of Precious Metals, as well as the point of customs control at Manas customs have been shown to the mission.

«Following the visit, a good reference was given on the readiness of Kyrgyzstan to join the Kimberley Process. The final decision on this issue will be considered at the plenary meeting of the Kimberley Process in November 2021 in Moscow,» the statement says.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) is a UN-approved scheme to prevent so-called «blood diamonds» from entering the market — diamonds that are illegally mined and used to finance the purchase of weapons for rebel groups in West Africa and their allies fighting against legitimate governments.
