Iskhak Masaliev urges not to force elderly to master digital technologies

Iskhak Masaliev said at a meeting of the Parliament that he could not switch to electronic document management because of his age.

He noted that 30-40 percent of the country’s population are the elderly like him, and urged the leadership of the Ministry of Digital Development not to oblige them to master digital technologies.

«They don’t understand how a computer works. For example, it is said in parliament that paper documents will not be accepted from now on, but I will not submit them electronically. I will not be able to learn how to do it. Be patient. 5-10 years left, it will be easier for young people. Take this into account,» Iskhak Masaliev said.

Deputies discussed the draft Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic at the meeting.