Cabinet Chairman calls on district heads to use digital technologies

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the heads of district state administrations — heads of Chui, Talas, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, mayors of cities of regional significance, as well as heads of administrations of Bishkek districts. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that at present, the results of the administrative-territorial reform in a pilot mode should be presented at the level of aiyl aimaks and cities of the country.

He also stressed the importance of fulfillment of relevant tasks by local authorities when implementing large-scale regional-level projects in the republic, such as the construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway and the construction of Kambarata HPP-1.

«All decisions and regulations adopted by the head of state and the Cabinet of Ministers must be implemented in full. Attract investment. The Cabinet of Ministers is always ready to support effective projects for the development of regions. Conduct appropriate work of development funds. There will be special control in this area,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He called on heads of districts to use digital technologies in their work.

New technologies make work easier. Projects can be prepared using the Internet and special applications. I urge you to be modern.

Akylbek Japarov

«Every district receives funding, but it is important to have a master plan. And, of course, it is necessary to ensure order and cleanliness at the local level,» he noted.

It should be noted that advanced training courses for heads of local state administrations are held from May 13 to May 16 in the Academy of Public Administration named after Zhusup Abdrakhmanov under the President. The second stage of training courses will be held from May 20 to May 23 for the heads of local state administrations of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.
