Bishkek City Council deputies to discuss creation of Digital Technology Center

Issue of creation of a Digital Technology Center at the Bishkek City Administration, reports of the municipal enterprises Tazalyk, Bishkekzelenkhoz and Bishkek Sanitary Landfill will be considered by deputies of the Bishkek City Council at a regular session.

According to the press service of the Bishkek City Council, the 23rd session will be held on May 28.

There are nine issues on the agenda and one more is included in «Miscellaneous» section.

Recall, some of the issues left undiscussed from the last session. Then the deputies could not meet for their consideration.
