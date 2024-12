The youth hockey team of Kyrgyzstan participates in the World Championship of Group B of the Division III, which is taking place in Thailand. The Ice Hockey Federation reported on social media.

In the first round, the Kyrgyzstanis defeated the team from South Africa with a score 7:2.

Today, the team of Kyrgyzstan will play with their peers from Thailand.

The winner of the tournament will advance to Group A of the Division III.