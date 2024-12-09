Over 7,300 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

At least 7,335 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 1 case of influenza were registered for a week in Kyrgyzstan from December 2 to December 8, 2024. The Ministry of Health reported.

According to its data, compared to the previous week, there is an increase of 3.8 percent.

Of all those infected, 70.1 percent are children under 14.

The incidence rate above the national one is registered in the cities of Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Issyk-Kul and Talas regions.

One case of COVID-19 was registered for the week — in the city of Osh.

Sentinel epidemiological surveillance of severe ARVI and influenza-like diseases continues in the cities of Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak.

Since October (from the 40th to the 49th week), 809 samples have been collected, 19 of which were positive, including 15 cases of COVID-19 and 4 cases of influenza.

Monitoring of influenza, acute respiratory viral infections and COVID-19 in the republic continues, the epidemiological situation is under control.