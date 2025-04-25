Revenue of Kumtor Gold Company amounted to about $1 billion at year-end 2024

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC reviewed and approved the report of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC on the results of its activities for 2024.

Chairman of the Board of Kumtor Gold Company Buzurman Subanov reported that according to the results of 2024, revenue from gold sales amounted to $989.1 million with a plan of $739.3 million:

«Last year, the volume of mining operations at Kumtor mine amounted to 189.1 million tons with a plan of 180.3 million tons. 12,552 kilograms of gold were produced with a plan of 12,509 kilograms. At year-end 2024, the company paid taxes and mandatory payments to the budget of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of $184.8 million, or 16.1 billion soms, with a plan of $177.5 million. The company’s net profit for the year amounted to $397.4 million with a plan of $186.8 million,» Buzurman Subanov said.

During the annual meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn Kubat Abdraimov noted: «This year, we all face even more important tasks, the timely implementation of which will require increased mobilization of forces and resources. In 2025, it is necessary to focus on the implementation of such projects as underground ore mining at Kumtor mine, the development of Togolok deposit and the continuation of geological exploration in the promising Dzhangart area. In addition, it is necessary to begin implementing a project on extracting gold by processing the tailings of the tailing dump.»

During the meeting, Kubat Abdraimov stated that, given the challenges facing the enterprise, increased attention should be paid to safety at Kumtor mine, including through additional training of employees and inspections of the activities of its structural divisions.