Domestic cars purchased for tire recycling plant

Eight Chevrolet vehicles have been acquired for the fleet of the tire recycling plant in Tokmak city. The press service of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC reported.

The President of the closed joint-stock company, Almazbek Baryktabasov, visited the company’s subsidiary, the tire recycling plant in Tokmak, where it is planned to launch the second shift.

Almazbek Baryktabasov emphasized that Kumtor Gold Company attaches great importance to the development of its Tokmok-based subsidiary.

«Our goal is to reduce the environmental damage caused by industrial activities. Car tires, which have been stored for years without recycling, pose a threat to the fragile ecosystem. That’s why the plant was launched to not only recycle but also restore car tires,» Baryktabasov stated.

The President of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC informed that the company purchased and transferred eight Chevrolet cars to the plant for prompt solution of production tasks:

Tracker, Onix, and Cobalt models, manufactured at Tulpar Motors plant in Belovodskoye village.

In October, Kumtor Gold Company, as part of its support for domestic production and efforts to modernize its service vehicle fleet, acquired several Chevrolet Tracker crossovers for its corporate fleet, manufactured at Tulpar Motors plant.