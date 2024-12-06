Students detained in Osh for stashing and sale of drugs

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control detained two female students, who made stashes of synthetic drugs, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The girls took pictures of the stashes and sold them through a Telegram channel in Osh and Osh region.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Illegal production and sale of narcotic substances» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Two 20-year-old girls were detained when they were digging up a previously hidden drug, which was supposed to be packaged in special zip bags. Law enforcement officers added that the market value of the seized drug is about 600,000 soms.

The students had been distributing drugs for more than a year and carried out large monetary transactions in cryptocurrency amounting to up to one million soms. They were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city.