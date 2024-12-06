18:24
USD 86.80
EUR 91.85
RUB 0.85
English

Students detained in Osh for stashing and sale of drugs

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control detained two female students, who made stashes of synthetic drugs, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The girls took pictures of the stashes and sold them through a Telegram channel in Osh and Osh region.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Illegal production and sale of narcotic substances» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Two 20-year-old girls were detained when they were digging up a previously hidden drug, which was supposed to be packaged in special zip bags. Law enforcement officers added that the market value of the seized drug is about 600,000 soms.

The students had been distributing drugs for more than a year and carried out large monetary transactions in cryptocurrency amounting to up to one million soms. They were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city.
link: https://24.kg/english/313405/
views: 136
Print
Related
Exchange of experience with Russia: UAVs to be used to combat drug crime
Members of drug gang detained in Bishkek
Drug dealers detained in Chui region
Man with spice worth almost 8 million soms detained in Chui region
Drugs found during search of poacher's house in Issyk-Kul region
Drug dealers with drugs for 700,000 soms detained in Bishkek
18-year-old guy selling drugs in Bishkek and Chui region detained
Drug dealer detained in Jalal-Abad
Drug dealer selling mephedrone all over Kyrgyzstan detained
Methamphetamine for 300 million soms confiscated from foreigner in Bishkek
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
17:41
State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained after interrogation State Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained afte...
17:31
Kyrgyzstani Valeria Birilo wins gold in judo at Asia Pacific Deaf Games
17:19
Aman Saliev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to UAE
17:09
Students detained in Osh for stashing and sale of drugs
16:48
World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Manipulation Watch List