Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks

Police have once again urged foreign students to refrain from walking late at night. Officers from the Main Criminal Investigation Department held meetings with students from the International Medical University Avicenna and the Asian Medical Institute named after Satkynbai Tentishev. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the meetings, they were told about the specifics of the legislation, the rules of stay in the country, responsibility for violations, and were also advised to observe the rules of conduct in public places.

Special attention was paid to the safety of foreign students.

«Modern Kyrgyzstan is a hospitable and tolerant republic. However, as in any society, there are individuals with antisocial views prone to criminal acts,» the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that most crimes committed against foreign citizens occur at night. Many students prefer to walk around the city late at night, and in this regard, the police officers urged them to avoid night outings for their safety.
