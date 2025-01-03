12:19
Kindergarten to be built in Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms

A kindergarten will be built in Kum village, Aksy district for more than 55.5 million soms. The state procurement portal says.

The Jalal-Abad Regional Capital Construction Department of the Housing and Civil Construction Department under the State Construction Agency announced a tender for the construction of the kindergarten for 100 children in Kum village in Uch-Korgon aiyl aimak of Aksy district.

The planned tender amount is 55,583,060 soms. The procurement method is unlimited.

Applications are accepted until January 16, 2025.

The kindergarten is planned to be built within nine months from the date of signing the contract.
