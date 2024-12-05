Members of drug gang detained in Bishkek

Activities of an international drug gang engaged in the transportation and sale of synthetic drugs on an especially large scale have been suppressed, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The security services noted that the group was engaged in the transportation and sale of synthetic drugs along Russia-Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan route.

«In November 2024, during a series of operational and investigative measures in Bishkek and Chui region, nine Kyrgyzstanis were detained, who committed their criminal acts through the online store «Princess of Dope». During the inspection, mephedrone, clephedrone and «salt» was confiscated from them with a total weight of 8,700 grams worth 52,200 million soms,» the statement says.

As part of the criminal case, other Kyrgyzstanis, who were involved in collecting drug debts and punishing drug dealers using physical force for failing to follow the instructions of the drug channel organizers, were detained. All detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS and pretrial detention center No. 1 on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Currently, investigative measures are ongoing to identify other participants in the drug channel.

On April 2023, videos were posted on social media, in which representatives of the drug gang «Princess of Dope» beat their drug dealers for deceiving them.

The police then said that unknown individuals posed as law enforcement officers, took the drug dealers to desolate places, beat them, and forced them to apologize to the online store «Princess of Dope» for the stolen drugs. The happening was filmed on camera and the video was sent to curators. 22-, 23- and 19-year-old guys has been arrested on suspicion of committing this crime.