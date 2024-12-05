10:12
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.82
English

Members of drug gang detained in Bishkek

Activities of an international drug gang engaged in the transportation and sale of synthetic drugs on an especially large scale have been suppressed, the press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The security services noted that the group was engaged in the transportation and sale of synthetic drugs along Russia-Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan route.

«In November 2024, during a series of operational and investigative measures in Bishkek and Chui region, nine Kyrgyzstanis were detained, who committed their criminal acts through the online store «Princess of Dope». During the inspection, mephedrone, clephedrone and «salt» was confiscated from them with a total weight of 8,700 grams worth 52,200 million soms,» the statement says.

As part of the criminal case, other Kyrgyzstanis, who were involved in collecting drug debts and punishing drug dealers using physical force for failing to follow the instructions of the drug channel organizers, were detained. All detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS and pretrial detention center No. 1 on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Currently, investigative measures are ongoing to identify other participants in the drug channel.

On April 2023, videos were posted on social media, in which representatives of the drug gang «Princess of Dope» beat their drug dealers for deceiving them.

The police then said that unknown individuals posed as law enforcement officers, took the drug dealers to desolate places, beat them, and forced them to apologize to the online store «Princess of Dope» for the stolen drugs. The happening was filmed on camera and the video was sent to curators. 22-, 23- and 19-year-old guys has been arrested on suspicion of committing this crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/313164/
views: 74
Print
Related
Drug dealers detained in Chui region
Man with spice worth almost 8 million soms detained in Chui region
Drugs found during search of poacher's house in Issyk-Kul region
Drug dealers with drugs for 700,000 soms detained in Bishkek
18-year-old guy selling drugs in Bishkek and Chui region detained
Drug dealer detained in Jalal-Abad
Drug dealer selling mephedrone all over Kyrgyzstan detained
Methamphetamine for 300 million soms confiscated from foreigner in Bishkek
Foreigner organizes drug laboratory in Jalal-Abad
Bishkek police detain drug dealers with 27 kilograms of marijuana
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
5 December, Thursday
09:48
Members of drug gang detained in Bishkek Members of drug gang detained in Bishkek
09:34
Sadyr Japarov participates in Investment Dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Korea
4 December, Wednesday
21:49
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
21:42
Treatment facilities and parks to be built in Cholpon-Ata using ADB funds
21:36
Bishkek City Drama Theater to host first inclusive theatrical performance
15:28
Concept of “women's entrepreneurship” to be enshrined in laws of Kyrgyzstan
15:18
Analysts tell about increase in housing prices in Bishkek