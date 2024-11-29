Staff of Customs Service, Financial Intelligence Service increased

The staff of the Customs Service, Financial Intelligence Service and the Financial and Credit Fund has been increased. The order was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to increase the maximum staff size of the subordinate divisions of the Ministry of Finance by 165 staff units.

As well as:

The Customs Service — by 120 people;

The State Financial Intelligence Service — by 20 people;

The Financial and Credit Fund — by 25 people.

The number of employees of the relevant subdivisions has been increased «in order to ensure the functioning of checkpoints on the external border of the Eurasian Economic Union and the free economic zone, to increase the effectiveness of countering financing of organized crime using existing effective mechanisms to counter the financing of terrorist activities and money laundering, as well as to ensure the effective use of funds for development of regions.»