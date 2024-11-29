Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan developing common program of hotel standards

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan are working on a common program of hotel standards. The Vice Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, Erzhan Erkinbayev, said during a briefing in Astana.

He noted that the two neighboring countries are expanding cooperation in the tourism sector. Currently, a common program of hotel standards is under development, and partnerships in new areas of ski tourism are being actively pursued.

According to Erkinbayev, Central Asia is gaining popularity among tourists, with an increasing number of foreign visitors choosing Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan as their destinations. Construction of several ski resorts has begun in Kyrgyzstan.

Previously, a new ski resort project Three Peaks was presented to the President of Kyrgyzstan. During a working meeting, Pascal de Thiersant, the CEO of the French company S3V (Société de Trois Vallées), shared that Three Peaks cluster could become the largest ski resort in Central Asia. The project covers three mountain peaks in Issyk-Kul region: Jyrgalan, Ak-Bulak, and Boz-Uchuk. According to the plan, ski trails with a total length of approximately 200 kilometers will be built in these areas.

The project is expected to create 4,800 jobs and generate €146 million in tax revenue. The resorts will operate ten months a year and will be visited by up to 850,000 tourists.