QR code payments gaining popularity in Kyrgyzstan – National Bank

QR code payments are becoming increasingly popular in Kyrgyzstan. Statistics of the National Bank say.

As of September 2024, commercial banks and payment organizations have installed 51,000 QR codes in retail and service enterprises, including in the regions of the country.

Between July and September alone, 17,304,026 transactions totaling 19.9 billion soms were processed through the interaction operator system. Compared to the same period in 2023, the figures increased by 21.7 times and 24.8 times, respectively.

This includes 244,010 payments for government services, totaling 817.45 million soms.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic notes that 20 commercial banks and seven payment organizations ensure system integration and provide services for making payments and transfers using QR codes.