Sanitary-bacteriological laboratory to be built in Kerben: Tender announced

Sanitary-bacteriological and sanitary-hygienic laboratories will be built in Kerben. The state procurement portal says.

The Jalal-Abad Regional Capital Construction Department of the Housing and Civil Construction Directorate under the State Construction Agency announced a tender for the purchase of works for construction of a sanitary-bacteriological and sanitary-hygienic laboratory in Kerben town, Aksy district.

The planned amount of expenses is 49,466,081 soms. The procurement method is unlimited.

Applications are accepted until December 5, 2024.

According to the plan, the facility has to be built within nine months from the date of signing the contract.