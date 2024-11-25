12:11
USD 86.50
EUR 90.34
RUB 0.85
English

Sanitary-bacteriological laboratory to be built in Kerben: Tender announced

Sanitary-bacteriological and sanitary-hygienic laboratories will be built in Kerben. The state procurement portal says.

The Jalal-Abad Regional Capital Construction Department of the Housing and Civil Construction Directorate under the State Construction Agency announced a tender for the purchase of works for construction of a sanitary-bacteriological and sanitary-hygienic laboratory in Kerben town, Aksy district.

The planned amount of expenses is 49,466,081 soms. The procurement method is unlimited.

Applications are accepted until December 5, 2024.

According to the plan, the facility has to be built within nine months from the date of signing the contract.
link: https://24.kg/english/312143/
views: 29
Print
Related
27 drug laboratories liquidated in Kyrgyzstan for three years
Bonetsky Laboratory fined 423 million soms
STEM laboratory for preschoolers opened in Bishkek
COVID-19: Virology laboratories opened in three districts of Chui region
Ten virology laboratories to be built in Kyrgyzstan
One more private laboratory to conduct PCR tests for traveling abroad
Phytosanitary laboratory to be built in Batken
Two more laboratories for PCR testing for COVID-19 opened in Bishkek
Biolaboratories in Central Asia: Experts demand openness and transparency
Laboratories of Kyrgyzstan can test products on almost all technical regulations
Popular
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
25 November, Monday
12:04
Sanitary-bacteriological laboratory to be built in Kerben: Tender announced Sanitary-bacteriological laboratory to be built in Kerb...
11:57
Number of bank payment cards in circulation increases by 34.8 percent
11:30
Number of ATMs in Kyrgyzstan increases by 290 units
11:15
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Austria for official visit
11:07
Salary of law enforcement personnel will be increased – Kamchybek Tashiev