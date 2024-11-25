12:11
Number of ATMs in Kyrgyzstan increases by 290 units

The number of ATMs in Kyrgyzstan increased by 290 units, or 13.4 percent. The National Bank provided such data.

The central bank also reported that at the end of September 2024, bank payment cards were accepted for service at all ATMs. There are currently 2,449 of them. They are also accepted at 32,349 POS terminals installed throughout the republic.

The number of payment terminals is 3,152. Compared to the same period last year, their number has increased by 447 (or 16.5 percent).

Transactions of VISA and Masterсard international payment systems are carried out by 2,429 ATMs and 32,669 POS terminals; Zolotaya Korona — 346 ATMs and 11,542 POS terminals; UPI — 1,789 ATMs and 21,611 POS terminals.
