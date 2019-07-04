16:34
Government’s priorities – digitization, development of banking services

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on the activities of financial and credit organizations with state participation. Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

Participants of the meeting heard information about the work of open joint-stock companies Aiyl Bank, RSK Bank, Guarantee Fund, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

«The priority direction in the work for us is the development of regions and digitization. In this aspect, the role of financial institutions in supporting entrepreneurs by providing affordable credit funds is important. This will allow to develop enterprises and create new jobs, thereby improving the social and economic situation of the regions. In addition, the work on the development of banking infrastructure in the regions, increase of the accessibility of banking services for the population, especially in remote areas of the country, is important,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

Financial and credit organizations, including Aiyl Bank OJSC, were instructed to intensify the work in the regions in terms of lending to agriculture and processing industry. The State Property Management Fund was instructed to speed up solution of issues on capitalization of joint stock companies RSK Bank and the Guarantee Fund.
