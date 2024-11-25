12:11
Person who threatened SCNS head found using facial recognition cameras

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the Department of Internal Affairs in Suzak district. Otkurbek Rakhmanov posted a video on social media.

During a tour of the police station, Kamchybek Tashiev said that the security services and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, thanks to CCTV cameras and facial recognition system, found the person who sent him the letter with threats.

«He was identified through these cameras. Police and SCNS staff reviewed everything thoroughly, tracking all his actions minute by minute,» he said.

The head of the state committee did not disclose who the individual is or provide any details about their identity.

Previously, at a press conference, Kamchybek Tashiev stated that he had received a package containing a flash drive and a letter with threats.
