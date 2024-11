The cold water supply will be suspended in Bishkek on November 28, 2024.The City Hall reported.

On this day, the water supply will be stopped from 10 a.m. till midnight on Lermontov, BCHK, Zelenaya Streets and Pobeda Avenue (Lebedinovka village).

The temporary shutdown is due to emergency restoration work on water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks organizations and the population to stock up on drinking water in advance.