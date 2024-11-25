10:39
USD 86.50
EUR 90.34
RUB 0.85
English

Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards

Banks in a number of countries have stopped servicing UnionPay payment system cards issued by Russia’s Gazprombank. Russian media reported.

In Germany, when trying to withdraw cash from Sparkasse and Deutsche Bank ATMs, a notification is displayed about the unavailability of the function. Previously, card transactions were possible. A similar situation was registered in the United Arab Emirates, where ATMs of credit institutions report a technical error when using cards.

Turkish banks have also refused to service UnionPay cards issued by Gazprombank. Some ATMs display messages about the impossibility of carrying out a transaction or the absence of permission to process transactions. The restrictions apply to both individual and legal entity cards.

Financial institutions in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, have also stopped servicing Gazprombank cards. According to TASS, previously it was possible to withdraw cash and pay for purchases in stores, but now transactions are unavailable.

In addition, the UK’s largest bank HSBC notified customers about the ban on accepting any incoming payments from Russia and Belarus for individuals. This decision followed the backdrop of tightening US sanctions, which blacklisted 50 Russian banks, including Gazprombank. Since the summer of 2023, HSBC has stopped servicing payments for Russian companies.

In turn, Gazprombank stated that the sanctions will not affect its work. The bank continues to serve customers and conduct transactions on financial markets as usual. All bank cards, including cards of foreign payment systems, remain in operation throughout Russia, in stores and ATMs.
link: https://24.kg/english/312108/
views: 133
Print
Related
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
National Bank signs memorandum on establishment of OTS Central Banks Council
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 555 billion soms
Kyrgyzstan complies with obligations, does not allow entry of sanctioned goods
Chinese banks reducing their work with sellers on Russian marketplaces
Ambassador Kazakbaev meets with Chairman of Turkish Banking Association
U.S. Department of Treasury imposes sanctions against several Russian media
Economy Ministry comments on ban on making payments without real deliveries
Kyrgyzstan is not going to be drawn into geopolitical games — Edil Baisalov
Popular
Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank Banks, exchange offices have to accept old-design dollars - National Bank
Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why Queues at gas stations in Bishkek, oil traders explain why
Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster Kyrgyzstan, Russia to create international pharmaceutical manufacturing cluster
BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia BBC: Two companies from Kyrgyzstan supplied military optics to Russia
25 November, Monday
10:34
Some Bishkek districts to have no cold water on November 28 Some Bishkek districts to have no cold water on Novembe...
10:25
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Vienna
10:05
Renowned surgeon, Professor Mambet Mamakeev passes away
09:54
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues
09:50
Kyrgyzstan and Russia will always be allies - Russian Ambassador to Bishkek
23 November, Saturday
19:49
Uzbek man might be linked to ex-official Komil Allamjonov’s murder attempt
15:13
Number of state enterprises decreased by 40.77 percent since 2021