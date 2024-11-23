15:39
Fire breaks out at plant in Kant town

A fire broke out at an enterprise located on the territory of Kant-Kuurulush plant in Kant town. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out early this morning. At first, three fire brigades were involved in its extinguishing. At 5.36 a.m., another fire brigade from Kant airbase was additionally called in, and at 7.56 a.m. — a fire brigade from Gazprom oil depot.

The fire was brought under control at 8.10 a.m. The approximate area of ​​the fire is 1,500 square meters.

A citizen of China died.
