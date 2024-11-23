Kyrgyzstan launches project to combat gender-based violence

A project to combat gender-based violence is being launched in Kyrgyzstan. Footage Foundation reported.

The project «Power Tools: Dialogue and Cooperation to Combat Gender-Based Violence» will be implemented with the support of the U.S. Embassy.

The initiative is aimed at protecting victims of gender-based violence, as well as breaking outdated cultural stereotypes about gender relations. As part of the project, the foundation plans to hold webinars, workshops and meetings with representatives of government and civil society.

Footage Foundation is a feminist organization that was founded by four Doctors of Science from the University of Cambridge 13 years ago. Its work focuses on highlighting the experience of gender-based violence by creating an international platform for dialogue.

In recent years, the Kyrgyz Republic has been conducting a campaign against gender-based violence under the motto «Korkpo! Toktot! Zhasha!». November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and December 10 is International Human Rights Day.