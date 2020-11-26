16:14
USD 84.80
EUR 100.99
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyz women are urged not to be silent within 16 Days against Violence

The annual campaign 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence has started in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aliza Soltonbekova, announced at a press conference.

According to her, 305 cases of domestic violence were registered for 10 months of 2020, and compared to last year, the figure increased by 13 percent.

«The campaign aims to call for breaking the silence on violence against women and girls and reaffirm the collective commitment and strengthening of our joint actions to end gender-based violence,» the Minister of Labor and Social Development said.

The campaign against violence will last 16 days and will end on December 10.
link: https://24.kg/english/174587/
views: 111
Print
Related
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Campaign against gender-based violence launched in Kyrgyzstan
Campaign to support women-victims of violence starts in Kyrgyzstan
Children in Kyrgyzstan’s orphanages not protected from violence
Social Development Ministry and UN intend to eradicate violence against women
EU to spend €800,000 on combating gender-based violence in Kyrgyzstan
Policemen, judges to be trained in investigation of gender-based crimes online
Race against gender-based violence takes place in Bishkek
Karakol launches projects to help children of migrants and victims of violence
Husband severely beats his wife in Osh city, flees to Russia
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek Citizen of Pakistan detained for fraud in Bishkek
Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed Kyrgyz People's Republic: Name of country proposed to be changed
Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan Joanis Santa Cruz from Cuba learns Kyrgyz to dedicate a song to Kyrgyzstan
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som Tolkunbek Abdygulov: We are doing everything to stop sharp depreciation of som
26 November, Thursday
16:07
Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent in Kyrgyzstan Number of domestic violence cases grows by 62 percent i...
15:49
Government of Kyrgyzstan bans New Year office parties
15:17
Short film from Kyrgyzstan wins prize at Film Festival in Tehran
15:12
Kyrgyzstan plans to build two state crisis centers
15:01
Kyrgyz women are urged not to be silent within 16 Days against Violence