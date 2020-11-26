Kyrgyz women are urged not to be silent within 16 Days against Violence

The annual campaign 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence has started in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aliza Soltonbekova, announced at a press conference.

According to her, 305 cases of domestic violence were registered for 10 months of 2020, and compared to last year, the figure increased by 13 percent.

«The campaign aims to call for breaking the silence on violence against women and girls and reaffirm the collective commitment and strengthening of our joint actions to end gender-based violence,» the Minister of Labor and Social Development said.

The campaign against violence will last 16 days and will end on December 10.